Travelers Can't Ax $2M Suit Over Air Force Facility Delays

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A Nebraska federal judge has refused to dismiss a subcontractor's suit accusing Travelers of owing nearly $2 million to cover construction delays at an Air Force base, ruling Wednesday that the suit depends on pending matters outside the case and granting the insurer's alternative bid to stay. U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter rejected Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America and Travelers Indemnity Co's motion to dismiss Facility Engineering Services Corporation's suit seeking coverage for construction delays, finding that it is too early to consider such bids because the case depends on the development of an ongoing appeal to the government....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS