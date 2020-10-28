DJ Khaled's Label Must Face Retrial Over Worker's Fall

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The record label founded by music producer DJ Khaled must face a retrial in a suit over a worker's injuries suffered from falling off a 10-foot platform, after a Florida state appeals court said Wednesday the company's trial counsel gave an inflammatory closing argument and made misrepresentations to the trial court. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Third District affirmed a Miami-Dade County judge's post-trial decision to grant a new trial in a suit accusing We The Best Music Inc. of causing subcontract worker Kendrick Stafford to suffer injuries after he fell while taking pictures of ductwork at a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS