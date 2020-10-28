Welch Again Beats False Ad Suit Over Fruit Snack Labeling

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court has refused to revive a suit accusing Welch Foods Inc. of mislabeling its fruit snacks, agreeing with a San Francisco court that the company could tout that fruit is its "first ingredient" even though "fruit puree" is listed on the label. Consumer Thomas Iglesias had claimed that he purchased the fruit snacks based on the label's representation, but he wouldn't have purchased them if he knew they were actually made of "fruit puree" made of corn syrup, sugar or modified corn starch. The San Francisco Superior Court ultimately found that Welch properly listed "fruit puree" along with...

