Texas Panel Told Missing Info Can't End Patient Death Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The full Dallas appellate court on Thursday hammered an ambulance company accused of killing a patient during a hospital transfer with questions about how complete a medical authorization form must be to delay the statute of limitations period in a health care liability suit. The Fifth Court of Appeals is reviewing en banc a three-justice panel's August 2019 decision that affirmed the dismissal of Gary Lew Maypole II's family's suit against Acadian Ambulance Service Inc. because the medical authorization form was missing information about his previous medical providers. The family requested an en banc review in February, and the entire court...

