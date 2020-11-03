Minn. Litigants May Soon Have Clarity On Jurisdiction

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 5:36 PM EST) -- In Backe v. A.W. Keuttel & Sons, a recent Minnesota Court of Appeals decision, the court refused to consider the timing of an out-of-state company's minimum contacts with the state, and held that specific personal jurisdiction over an out-of-state company was proper, even though the company had not purposefully availed itself to Minnesota for over three decades.[1] In asbestos litigation, nonresident companies often find themselves defending cases in plaintiff-friendly jurisdictions without regard to whether the parties have sufficient contacts with the chosen jurisdiction. Additionally, in asbestos and other toxic tort cases, illnesses typically do not manifest themselves until decades after a claimed...

