Del. Justices Wary Of Chancery Ruling On Suit's Success Risk

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court zeroed in Wednesday on arguments that a vice chancellor failed to justify a conclusion that slim chances of success doomed a Spectra Energy Partners unitholder's suit for damages over an allegedly neglected litigation right in a multistep, multibillion-dollar oil and gas pipeline deal. Michael J. Barry of Grant & Eisenhofer PA, counsel for Spectra Energy Partners investor Paul Morris, told the justices during a rare, second hearing on the case by the full court that Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III unjustifiably dismissed a $660 million claim targeting Spectra Energy Partners DE GP LP actions in a $3.3 billion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS