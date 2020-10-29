10th Circ. Axes Navajo Tribe Member's Double Jeopardy Claim

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit in a published decision has upheld a Colorado district court's ruling that a Navajo man's criminal indictment by the Ute Mountain Ute tribe doesn't mean that he was subject to double jeopardy when later indicted on federal charges. Navajo tribe member Merle Denezpi had escaped assault and battery charges in the Court of Indian Offenses of the Ute Mountain Ute Agency by entering an Alford plea that stopped the full criminal trial process and resulted in his release from custody in December 2017, according to the Tenth Circuit panel's decision published on Wednesday. An Alford plea is a...

