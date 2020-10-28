Ex-Nuke Exec Gets 4 Years In Russia-Linked FCPA Case

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A former president of a nuclear logistics company was sentenced on Wednesday to four years in prison for violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by fraudulently securing transportation contracts from a Russian uranium supplier. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang rebuffed requests to go easy on Mark Lambert, the former co-president of Transport Logistics International Inc., who allegedly colluded with others to illegally obtain contracts at TENEX, a unit of Russia's state-owned atomic energy company. The requests came from Lambert's attorney, who sought a "significant downward departure" in the sentence during the hearing due to Lambert's ill health and the COVID-19...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS