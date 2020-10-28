Arnold & Porter Leads New Challenge To 'Remain In Mexico'

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Immigrant advocacy groups and asylum seekers, represented by Arnold & Porter, filed a proposed class action in California federal court Wednesday challenging the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" program, claiming the policy deprives asylum seekers of their First and Fifth Amendment rights. The complaint comes as another challenge to the policy, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, is also scheduled to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court and with a preliminary injunction setting the policy aside currently stayed by the Ninth Circuit. The new lawsuit seeks to prevent the federal government from continuing to implement the policy, facilitate the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS