Copyright Gap Grant Nontermination Was No Accident

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Copyright Act of 1976 brought such a dramatic change to U.S. copyright law that its provisions did not become effective until two years after the act was passed, on Jan. 1, 1978. One of the innovations the 1976 act brought to U.S. copyright law for the first time was termination — essentially, a right for copyright holders to terminate prior transfers, or grants, of their copyright interests to third parties after a specified period of time. The 1976 act created separate termination provisions for copyright grants made before the 1978 effective date per Title 17 of the U.S. Code, Section...

