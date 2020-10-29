Mass. Uber Drivers Say Calif. Ruling Backs 9th Circ. Appeal

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A group of Massachusetts Uber drivers has told the Ninth Circuit that a recent California appellate court ruling upholding an injunction requiring the ride-hailing giant to classify its drivers as employees supports their push to revive their wage-and-hour case. In a Wednesday filing, the drivers put a spotlight on a First District ruling that upheld an injunction telling Uber to classify California-based drivers as employees and not contractors. The drivers from the Bay State are appealing a lower court's decision that they were correctly classified as independent contractors, which made them ineligible to pursue a wage-and-hour case. "The [California] Court of...

