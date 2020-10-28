DC Circ. Says It Might Defer To FCC On C-Band License Facts

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit may be bound to side with the Federal Communications Commission when it comes to factual disputes in a fight over the controversial reorganization of the C-Band satellite spectrum, panel judges hinted Wednesday. U.S. Circuit Judge Robert L. Wilkins was the first to suggest the panel's hands may be tied when it comes to deciding whether the FCC's decision to repurpose spectrum for 5G use counts as a fundamental change to the licenses of companies already operating in the C-Band. As long as the commission has substantial evidence to back up its finding that the C-band reshuffle only modified...

