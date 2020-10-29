Real Estate Rumors: Bent Philipson, CIBC, Brookfield

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Entities managed by New York investor Bent Philipson have purchased a North Miami medical center for $23.95 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for the 48,730-square-foot North Dade Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and the seller is an entity led by investor Abraham Shaulson, according to the report. CIBC has loaned $55.8 million for a portfolio of industrial properties in the Chicago area, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The loan to Investcorp International Realty and Brennan Investment Group is for a portfolio of eight properties that has a total of 955,500 square feet of space, according to the...

