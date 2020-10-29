NHL Widow Says Text Dispute 'Not Worthy' Of Court's Time

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A widow suing the National Hockey League for allegedly exploiting a botched analysis of her husband's brain has urged a California federal court against compelling her to produce certain text messages from the day he killed himself, saying they do not exist. Kelli Ewen told the Central District of California on Wednesday that she previously hired a forensic data extraction company to examine her late husband Todd Ewen's cellphone and extract all of its text messages. Because she has already shared "each and every text message" on his phone that the two exchanged, there's nothing more for her to produce, according...

