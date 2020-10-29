Ratajkowski Says Instagram Copyright Suit Aimed To 'Extort'

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Model Emily Ratajkowski is asking a New York federal judge to toss out a copyright lawsuit filed after she posted a paparazzi image of herself to Instagram, saying the case was filed with the aim of "extorting a settlement." The lawsuit, which received attention last month after it was referenced in Ratajkowski's widely read personal essay, was filed by a photographer represented by Richard Liebowitz, a New York attorney who has been labeled a "copyright troll" by federal judges after filing thousands of such cases. In a brief filed Wednesday, Ratajkowski argued that the case had always been deeply flawed and...

