TikTok Strikes Back At Triller With Countersuit In IP Battle

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- TikTok and its parent filed a lawsuit against Triller Inc. in California federal court on Wednesday seeking a declaration that they are not infringing their rival's patent for video app technology. The suit comes after Triller filed a complaint in the Western District of Texas in July alleging the popular social media app TikTok is infringing its patent, and as the Trump administration is trying to crack down on the Chinese-owned TikTok over what it says are national security concerns. Aside from seeking a declaration that TikTok Inc. and its parent, ByteDance, do not infringe on Triller's patent, the companies also told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS