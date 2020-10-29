Court Says LA Sewer Workers Can't Get Rest, Meal Breaks

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Workers who clean the Los Angeles sewer system do not qualify as transportation workers entitled to rest and meal breaks under California regulations because transportation is not the primary purpose of the agency that employs them, a state appeals court has ruled. Wednesday's decision from a unanimous panel of the California Second District Court of Appeal upheld a lower court's grant of summary judgment last year to Los Angeles in a class action brought by a group of Bureau of Sanitation workers. The appeals court said a California Industrial Welfare Commission regulation that mandates breaks for municipal employees in the transportation...

