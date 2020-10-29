Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PG&E Nears Win In $500M Ch. 11 Appeal After Atty No-Show

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared open to tossing an investment firm's $500 million appeal challenging how Pacific Gas and Electric Co. must calculate post-bankruptcy interest on unimpaired claims after counsel for the firm didn't show up for a phone hearing Thursday, saying he takes the point that the parties agreed to settle the dispute.

U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. went forward with the scheduled hearing even though Canyon Capital Advisors LLC's counsel never showed up for it.

The judge questioned whether he has jurisdictional authority to hear the appeal, which PG&E argues was filed too late, and said even...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!