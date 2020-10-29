PG&E Nears Win In $500M Ch. 11 Appeal After Atty No-Show

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared open to tossing an investment firm's $500 million appeal challenging how Pacific Gas and Electric Co. must calculate post-bankruptcy interest on unimpaired claims after counsel for the firm didn't show up for a phone hearing Thursday, saying he takes the point that the parties agreed to settle the dispute. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. went forward with the scheduled hearing even though Canyon Capital Advisors LLC's counsel never showed up for it. The judge questioned whether he has jurisdictional authority to hear the appeal, which PG&E argues was filed too late, and said even...

