Trial Recess: Ashok Ramani On Missing The Drama Of Court

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Since the start of the pandemic, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP intellectual property litigation head Ashok Ramani has been hunkered down at home, closely observing what is and isn't working in a world where litigation plays out online — and he's found that one of the few things missing is the drama and excitement of being inside a courtroom. Ashok Ramani Ramani is an IP litigation vet who came to Davis Polk in early 2018 from Keker Van Nest & Peters LLP. In recent years he's repped TEK Global in a case over tire repair kit patents and been involved in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS