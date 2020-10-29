Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lowe's, Aon Hewitt OK Cert. Of Massive Class In 401(k) Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Lowe's and Aon Hewitt have agreed to let a 401(k) mismanagement suit against them proceed as a class action, asking a North Carolina federal judge to certify a class that could contain hundreds of thousands of current and former Lowe's workers.

The companies joined with former Lowe's employee Benjamin Reetz on Wednesday to request class certification in the case, which says Lowe's Cos. Inc. and its investment consultant, Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting Inc., violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when they transferred $1 billion of the hardware retailer's 401(k) plan's assets to the Hewitt Growth Fund.

In exchange for Lowe's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!