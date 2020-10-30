DirecTV, AT&T Allowed Out Of Sex Assault Case

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of claims lodged against DirecTV and parent company AT&T over a subcontract technician's sexual assault of a woman during an installation appointment at her home, saying the woman did not show that the companies' hiring and training caused the attack. A Fifth District Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of DirecTV LLC, AT&T Inc. and subcontractor Mastec North America Inc. in a suit seeking to hold the three companies liable for injuries suffered by the plaintiff during a sexual assault by Mastec technician Ahmad Habibi....

