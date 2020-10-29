Apple Sways 9th Circ. To Revive Bag Case Defense

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday amended a September ruling in favor of Apple retail store workers who say they should be paid for time spent waiting for end-of-shift bag searches, giving Apple a chance to argue to the district court that the time was too trivial to merit pay. The three-judge appellate panel partially granted Apple's petition to reconsider and amended its Sept. 2 ruling, which concluded that time spent on an employer's premises waiting for required exit searches is compensable under Golden State labor law. Swapping out just one sentence of its original opinion with two new sentences, the panel backtracked on...

