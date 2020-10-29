Starks Says Carriers Must Consider Open 5G Equipment

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said Wednesday that wireless carriers receiving taxpayer funds should be required to at least consider interoperable 5G technology that is not specific to one vendor when replacing old equipment. Starks, a Democrat, threw his support behind "open radio access networks" during a virtual address at the CITA 5G Summit. The technology "reduces the barriers to entry for radio access network component vendors, particularly small-scale or specialized suppliers, and creates an opportunity for American companies to reassert their role in the communications equipment sector," Starks said. And carriers should consider implementing it as they remove and replace untrustworthy...

