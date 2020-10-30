Man With Epilepsy Accuses Detention Facilities Of Neglect

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Peruvian man who has epilepsy has sued the federal government and a detention facility operator alleging their employees violated federal law by denying him medication, a disability badge and medical care while he was detained at Florida immigration facilities. Alejandro Mugaburu, 34, told a Florida federal court Thursday that the employees for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Akima Global Services LLC unlawfully mistreated him because of his epilepsy and injuries he sustained during a physical attack at MetroWest Detention Center and from a seizure he had at the Krome Detention Center. Detention center employees placed Mugaburu in second-story sleeping quarters on the top...

