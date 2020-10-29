Senator Asks Mnuchin for Sanctions on Russian Officers

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Bob Menendez, ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations committee, sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Wednesday, calling for sanctions against Russian military officers from an intelligence unit that interfered with the 2016 presidential election. The five Russian officers were indicted by a grand jury earlier this month for the 2017 NotPetya malware attack —the most devastating cyberattack ever at the time, according to a U.S. official —which affected massive targets including the Ukraine electricity grid, the 2017 French elections and the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. "The threat of malign Russian cyber activity is real, and the Treasury Department must send...

