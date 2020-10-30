Uber's Driver Misclassification Battle Spreads To Illinois

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Uber is facing another worker misclassification class action, this time in Illinois, where a driver claims the company denied him minimum wage, overtime and reimbursements in violation of state law. Lex Leaks, an Uber driver from a Chicago suburb, said the company should classify its drivers as employees, not independent contractors, and afford them legal benefits as such, according to a complaint filed Thursday in Illinois federal court. His arguments mirrored those in similar misclassification cases filed against ride-hailing companies in California. "We had considered bringing these claims earlier in Illinois, but it would have been difficult previously to recover for...

