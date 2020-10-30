Fresenius Fights $11.5M Atty Fee Bid In Medicare Case

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Dialysis services company Fresenius has urged a Massachusetts federal judge to reject a whistleblower's request for $11.5 million in attorney fees and costs as part of a suit claiming the company billed Medicare for unnecessary tests on patients. Fresenius Medical Care North America on Thursday shot back at a bid for legal fees and costs from former area manager Christopher Drennen, arguing that he didn't actually succeed on his False Claims Act allegations "in any way." While Drennen initially had claims related to three laboratory tests, he "was forced to abandon in total claims about two of the three tests," the...

