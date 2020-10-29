California Pizza Kitchen Gets OK For $225M Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Restaurant chain California Pizza Kitchen on Thursday received approval from a Texas bankruptcy judge for an equity swap Chapter 11 plan that will put it on track to drop $225 million in debt and a quarter of its locations. Under the plan approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur at a telephone hearing, the restaurant chain will hand all but a fraction of its equity to its first-lien lenders, and counsel for the company said they will be rejecting around 50 leases. "CPK on emergence will be a more nimble, right-sized company," CPK counsel Francis Petrie of Kirkland & Ellis LLP...

