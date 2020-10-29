Black Current McDonald's Franchisees Latest To Allege Bias

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- McDonald's Corp. was hit Thursday with another racial discrimination proposed class action, this time from Black current franchise owners claiming that the company "perpetuated a decades-long fraud by selling itself as a friend of Black America," making billions in profits at their expense. According to the suit from James and Darrell Byrd, two brothers who own and operate four McDonald's locations in Tennessee, the company pushes Black franchise owners into Black neighborhoods with higher overhead costs where white franchisees refuse to set up shop. The company then reaps higher profits from having real estate in areas with low market prices and...

