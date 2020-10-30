Ex-Cannabis Exec Fights Arbitration Bid In Employment Battle

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Army Special Forces veteran told a California federal judge Thursday that there is no agreement binding him to arbitrate a dispute with various parties he alleges owe him more than $1 million for his work on a thwarted cannabis venture. Francis J. Racioppi Jr. asserted that when he signed on to become CEO of a band of companies, collectively known as the Genius Fund Group, there was no arbitration agreement "incorporated by reference" into his contract, despite what his former bosses have alleged. According to Racioppi, the only arbitration agreement he ever signed was in 2019, when he became...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS