Anadarko Fights 'Kitchen Sink' Approach To OT Class Cert.

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Anadarko urged a Texas federal court to reconsider allowing manual laborers to proceed as a class in their lawsuit alleging overtime pay violations, saying opposing counsel are using an overbroad class definition to "overleverage" the litigation to force a settlement. Anadarko Petroleum Corp. objected Thursday to a magistrate judge's decision to conditionally certify a class of manual laborers who allege the company misclassified them and shorted them on overtime pay. Anadarko told the court that allowing workers dissimilar to the named plaintiff to participate in the suit facilitates a legal game plan used by class attorneys to make litigation so complex that companies...

