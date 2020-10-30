FCC Preemption Shuts Down iPhone Radiation Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 1:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has thrown out a proposed class action claiming Apple Inc.'s iPhones expose users to dangerous levels of radiation, saying the suit is preempted by Federal Communications Commission regulations. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup said the FCC's regulations on radiation seek to create a nationwide standard and strike a careful balance between the products' efficiency and safety, which would be disrupted if the plaintiffs' claims were allowed to go forward. "The equipment-authorization regime represents a 'deliberate choice' to establish uniform technical standards embodying a careful balance between safety and efficiency," Judge Alsup said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS