Arizona 'Lite' Tea Drinkers Say Beverages Aren't So Light

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of iced tea drinkers is suing the maker of Arnold Palmer iced tea and lemonade in New York federal court, claiming the beverages' labels mislead consumers by claiming on the front that they are "lite" even though they contain a lot of sugar. The proposed class accuses Arizona Beverages USA LLC of deceiving consumers into believing that its iced tea and lemonade have fewer calories than other, similar beverages, when in fact a 12-ounce bottle has 130 calories, 10 calories less than a 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola contains, according to the complaint filed Thursday. James Prater of Bronx...

