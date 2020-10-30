NYC Excavation Workers Say ConEd Contractor Owes Wages

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A contractor for New York City and ConEd failed to pay excavation workers for the time they spent picking up and returning equipment and traveling between job sites, a proposed class of workers has alleged in a federal lawsuit. In a proposed wage and hour collective action filed Thursday, the workers claim that Safeway Construction Enterprises LLC and its owner owe them straight pay and overtime pay for the hours it took them to report to headquarters in Maspeth, New York, twice a day and travel between headquarters and job sites, under the Fair Labor Standards Act and New York Labor...

