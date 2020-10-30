Ex-KPMG Exec Deserves Leniency For Cooperation, Feds Say

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The government on Friday urged leniency at the upcoming sentencing of ex-KPMG partner Thomas Whittle over the help he provided prosecutors cracking down on a scheme to funnel inside information about a financial watchdog's plans to inspect particular KPMG audits. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York noted in its sentencing submission that Whittle, who pled guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy, was forthcoming and credible when he cooperated with the government in 2018, and that he provided information about "significant conversations about which the government was otherwise unaware." "Whittle provided detailed, specific information about his own...

