DOD Watchdog Axes Diversity Training Probe After Trump Ban

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Pentagon's internal watchdog canceled an investigation into the military's diversity and inclusion training in light of President Donald Trump's executive order barring federal contractors from conducting workplace sessions on "divisive" topics, according to a communication released Friday. In a communication dated Oct. 27, the U.S. Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General said it will instead begin a "new project" based on the executive order and a related department memorandum implementing the ban. The inspector general's office first revealed in a Sept. 24 communication that it would investigate the military's diversity, inclusion and equal opportunity workplace training. The office...

