Taxation With Representation: Latham, Pillsbury, Baker

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Advanced Micro Devices inks a $35 billion deal for semiconductor company Xilinx, Marvell Technology Group buys semiconductor Inphi for $10 billion, and Bayer AG agrees to pay up to $4 billion for AskBio. AMD's $35B Xilinx Acquisition Advanced Micro Devices Inc. agreed to buy fellow California semiconductor company Xilinx Inc. for roughly $35 billion to create a leading performance computing player, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal pieced together by Latham & Watkins and Skadden. The Latham & Watkins LLP team advising AMD includes tax partners Sam Weiner and Nicholas DeNovio, and associate Joseph...

