The Many Ways Private Employee Speech Is Protected

(a) Employees have protected interests in personal autonomy outside of the employment relationship. Such interests include:





(1) engaging in lawful conduct that occurs outside of the locations, hours, and responsibilities of employment and does not refer to or otherwise involve the employer or its business;



(2) adhering to political, moral, ethical, religious, or other personal beliefs or expressing such beliefs outside of the locations, hours, and responsibilities of employment in a manner that does not refer to or otherwise involve the employer or its business; or



(3) belonging to or participating in lawful associations when that membership or participation does not refer to or otherwise involve the employer or its business.