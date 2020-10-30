NYT Finds Support In 2nd Circ. For Tossing Defamation Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit appeared Friday to lean toward sinking a U.S. Department of Justice lawyer's defamation suit over a New York Times report that said he engaged in unwelcome groping, in a case that tests the Empire State's press-friendly law shielding descriptions of court cases. At oral arguments conducted via video, Circuit Judges Debra Ann Livingston and Gerard E. Lynch both signaled agreement with Manhattan U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, who earlier this year cited New York's libel privilege statute — Civil Rights Law Section 74 — in throwing out DOJ lawyer Gwynn X "Charlie" Kinsey Jr.'s damages claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS