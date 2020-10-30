Deny Kasowitz's $237K Bill For 'Pointless' Work, Panel Told

Law360, New York (October 30, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. ambassador-turned-real estate developer told a New York state appellate panel Friday that he shouldn't have to pay his nearly quarter-million-dollar legal bill to Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP after the firm took months to tell him it was too late to file a lawsuit. Counsel for onetime U.S. ambassador to Mauritius Cesar B. Cabrera told a four-judge First Department appellate panel that after he hired Kasowitz in 2015 to help navigate a real estate dispute in Puerto Rico and sue his former counsel for allegedly mishandling the lawsuit against the business involved in that deal, Kasowitz dragged its feet...

