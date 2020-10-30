Trustee Says NY Sports Clubs' Ch. 11 Docs Lack Critical Info

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Office of the United States Trustee objected Friday to the Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement filed by the parent company of New York Sports Clubs, saying the document doesn't include information necessary for creditors to cast their votes on the plan. In the objection, the trustee said Town Sports International did not include a liquidation analysis or information on the feasibility of its plan of liquidation in the disclosure statement and that the omissions require the document to be denied for approval. "For these reasons, the United States Trustee urges that the court deny approval of the disclosure statement and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS