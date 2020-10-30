Planet Hollywood's Times Square Landlord Sues For $5M Rent

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Planet Hollywood has repeatedly failed to pay its entire rent over the past few years for its signature restaurant in Times Square, and now its landlord says it owes more than $5 million in back payments and damages, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan. Planet Hollywood (Broadway) LLC's landlord, 1540 Broadway LLC, said the restaurant chain has increasingly failed to pay all of its rent since December 2018, to the point that it now owes about $5.05 million, according to the complaint filed in New York state court. The landlord said it notified Planet Hollywood on July 30, 2019,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS