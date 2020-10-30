Atty Lied About Settlement Pay, Calif. Appeals Court Rules

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Thursday upheld a lower court's decision to sanction an attorney for falsely saying he didn't know the status of an already-paid settlement he had obtained for a group of tenants suing a landlord. The three-judge Second District panel ordered attorney John B. Richards, who has been licensed by the State Bar of California since 1995, to pay $5,310 to opposing counsel. Richards represented tenants in a 2017 lawsuit that was settled in April 2019, according to the published opinion. Richards asked the trial court in May of that year to shorten the time frame until they...

