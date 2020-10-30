Girardi Keese Hit With Malpractice Suit Over Settlement Share

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles law firm Girardi Keese was accused of malpractice in California state court Thursday by a former client who says the firm broke a retainer agreement and swiped most of a $500,000 settlement she reached after her husband's death. When Judy Selberg's husband, Paul Douglas Selberg, was killed in a boating accident in April 2018, she retained Thomas V. Girardi and Alexa F. Galloway of Girardi Keese to handle a wrongful death lawsuit, according to her complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. In March 2020, Girardi Keese settled the suit for $500,000 but reportedly told Selberg she would only...

