Airport Ramada Owes $600K To Driver Over Racism Claims

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge entered a final judgment by default Friday ordering the Ramada Birmingham Airport hotel to pay a former employee nearly $600,000 after finding the hotel was liable for his claims of racial discrimination and retaliation. U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor's one-page order in favor of ex-employee Larry Brown comes after a jury awarded him $585,900 earlier this month, including $18,900 in lost wages and benefits; $94,500 for emotional pain and mental anguish; and $472,500 in punitive damages. In 2018, Judge Proctor granted default judgment to Brown on his claims that the hotel, which is also known as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS