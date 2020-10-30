Ex-Exec May Defeat Noncompete In 'Varsity Blues' Fallout Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A former Hauser Inc. insurance executive who resigned in the fallout of Mark Hauser's conviction in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme is likely to win his argument the insurer can't enforce a non-compete agreement against him, a Georgia state judge ruled Friday. Cameron Martin, Hauser's former executive vice president and managing director of its risk advisory practice, got a temporary restraining order Friday to protect his new job with Alabama-based insurer Cobbs Allen Capital LLC. Georgia State-wide Business Court Judge Walter W. Davis said Friday that Martin was likely to win his argument that the confidentiality and non-compete restrictive covenants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS