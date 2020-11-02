Ex-Restaurant Workers Sue Bankrupt Celebrity Chef Over Pay

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- Three former employees have sued celebrity chef Mike Isabella and other executives who ran a high-end restaurant in Washington, D.C., saying the restaurateurs withheld the ex-workers' wages in 2018 while they faced sexual harassment claims and sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Requin, which was owned and managed by the Mike Isabella Concepts group, closed permanently in December 2018 after the chef's once-successful restaurant empire suffered financial troubles and entered a chaotic period of failing to pay employee wages as well as rent and other basic expenses, according to the suit filed Friday. The proposed collective and class action complaint brought by...

