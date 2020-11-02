Boeing Can't Claim 'Privilege' In Max RICO Suit, Court Told

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 8:51 PM EST) -- Boeing and Southwest Airlines customers sparred Monday over whether the aerospace giant can claim privilege by using international aviation standards as a legal shield to withhold information on the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes in a Texas racketeering case concerning the 737 Max. In a flurry of Texas federal court filings on Sunday and Monday, attorneys for the ticket buyers are seeking to compel Boeing to produce critical information about the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines accidents, which killed 346 people, prompted a global grounding of the 737 Max and drew intense scrutiny of U.S. oversight gaps in the Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS