What DOD's Use Of Cyber Scores May Mean For Contractors

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 3:59 PM EST) -- On Sept. 29, the U.S. Department of Defense published the interim rule implementing the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, program. The interim rule will require 20,000-plus companies to report a self-assessment of their cyber compliance to the DOD. New contract clauses that mandate this reporting will appear in solicitations and other contract actions after Nov. 30. What use will the DOD make of the soon-to-be-required cyber self-assessment score? Although the interim rule does not say, this article suggests how the DOD may use the assessment as part of its responsibility determination or as technical evaluation criteria. Because future business opportunity...

