Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Asked To Revive Zeppelin Accuser's 'Stairway' Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 4:01 PM EST) -- A man who accused Led Zeppelin of stealing "Stairway To Heaven" is still fighting to have the U.S. Supreme Court hear the long-running copyright battle, launching a last-ditch appeal that says earlier rulings in the case will allow for theft from artists.

The estate of former Spirit frontman Randy California asked the high court on Friday to rethink its decision to deny a petition for certiorari aimed at reviving the case. Such petitions are very rarely granted.

Friday's filing said that while "copyright law is meant to protect the creatives who create, not the industry who takes," the Ninth Circuit's decision in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!